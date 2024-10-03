Top track

Slumber

SLØTFACE

The Underworld
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
About

Sløtface (first called and still pronounced Slutface) is a Norwegian rock-band-collective led by vocalist and main songwriter Haley Shea.

From 2012-2021 the band in it's first form released two full length albums, the acclaimed 2017 debut "Try Not to Frea...

Lineup

Sløtface

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

