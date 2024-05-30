DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CECHOMOR

Independance Club
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Banda Checa de música tradicional con arreglos de rock, utilizan distintos instrumentos para fusionar el Folklore con la música Rock. Realizado giras alrededor del mundo, y recibido numerosos premios

Su primer álbum fue PROMENY, un éxito

Han colaborado c...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Čechomor

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

