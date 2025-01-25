Top track

A Town Called Malice (Live)

From The Jam 'Setting Sons'

Barrowland Ballroom
Sat, 25 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£41.25

About From The Jam

Bruce Foxton of the The Jam formed From The Jam in 2007 to keep the spirit of the original band alive by performing their classics alongside guitarist Russell Hastings.

Event information

FROM THE JAM

'Setting Sons' 45th Anniversary Tour

+ special guests: LONDON CALLING

From the Jam were formed in 2006 when Russell Hastings and Rick Buckler (ex-The Jam drummer), who were touring as The Gift, joined forces with Bruce Foxton (ex-The Jam b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

From The Jam

Venue

Barrowland Ballroom

244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2100 capacity

