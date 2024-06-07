DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Mink (EP Release), Naked Yoga

Mascara Bar
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Mink will be headlining to celebrate their much-anticipated EP release. Emerging from East Anglia’s eclectic music scene, this group brings a fresh take on psychedelia infused with jazz influences and electrifying guitar solos. Their sound, compared to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mink

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.