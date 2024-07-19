Top track

Dantz Festival 2024: Abono Viernes + Sábado

Anfiteatro de Miramón
Fri, 19 Jul, 4:30 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
About

Apparat + Avalon Emerson + Palms Trax + Hunee + Kittin + Dekmantel Soundsystem + Call Super + Ian Pooley + Courtesy + Pional + Javier Carballo + Topanga Kiddo + Gela + Dubos + LaMia Mari + YX3

Uztailak 19 - 20 julio 2024

Anfiteatro Miramón + Illumbe

Menores de 16 años deben de ir acompañados de un adulto.
Organizado por Dantz.
Lineup

11
Gela, Pional, Courtesy and 11 more

Venue

Anfiteatro de Miramón

Pakea Plaza 22, 20009 Donostia-San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open4:30 pm

