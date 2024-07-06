DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shallou makes music for tranquil lakesides, summer sunsets and other epic landscapes. The beauty of his sound is that it’s well realised enough to be transportative yet feels full of raw emotion, too. On his 2020 debut album, Magical Thinking, Shallou shar
Read more
On July 4th weekend, we're taking over the rooftop at Tribeca's private member's club, Spring Place, with a headline DJ set by Shallou.
Join us for a sunset rooftop party and a full day of house music, immaculate energy, and stunning city views at the ren...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.