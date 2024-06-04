Top track

CHROMA - Girls Talk

Chroma + gürl

The Lanes
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

CHROMA is an alt-rock band from Pontypridd, South Wales. The three-piece are hotly tipped by NME, Under The Radar Mag and PRS M Magazine as ones to watch.

In addition they've received enormous radio support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, Kerrang! Radio, R...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

gürl, Chroma

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

