DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wah Wah45s present the debut EP release by young Congo born, South Africa and Wigan raised, and now North London dwelling sing-songwriter and guitarist Léa Mondo. Her Rising Woman EP features singles Nah Mate and Vices, which have received love and radio s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.