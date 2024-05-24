Top track

Lea Mondo - Heights of Love

Wah Wah45’s Present: Léa Mondo, Rising Woman EP with Support from Mrs Lune & DJ Dom Servini

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
From £6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wah Wah45s present the debut EP release by young Congo born, South Africa and Wigan raised, and now North London dwelling sing-songwriter and guitarist Léa Mondo. Her Rising Woman EP features singles Nah Mate and Vices, which have received love and radio s...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Léa Mondo

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

