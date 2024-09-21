Top track

San Tosielo & Abhir Hathi - Navaja

San Tosielo: You are the music in me Gran Canaria

Surkos
Sat, 21 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsLas Palmas de Gran Canaria
About

Dos angelitos caen del cielo directamente a Tenerife, música, chistes y mucha felicidad para todos los presentes.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal, o autorizando a un mayor de edad. Mayores de 16 pueden acudir solos.

Presented by San Tosielo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

San Tosielo

Venue

Surkos

Paseo Marítimo Los Charcones, 35414 Arucas, Las Palmas, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

