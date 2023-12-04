DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
raw eggs christmas speggtacular raising money for the incredibly important matchstick piehouse.
a monthly monday residency at matchstick piehouse!
your chance to try something new and uncooked
if you want to perform, email us at goodgoodeggs@gmail.com...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.