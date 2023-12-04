DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Eggs Presents: Raw Eggs Xmas SpEGGtacular

Matchstick Piehouse
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6
About

raw eggs christmas speggtacular raising money for the incredibly important matchstick piehouse.

a monthly monday residency at matchstick piehouse!

your chance to try something new and uncooked

if you want to perform, email us at goodgoodeggs@gmail.com...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Eggs Presents.

Venue

Matchstick Piehouse

Matchstick Piehouse, London SE8 5HD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

