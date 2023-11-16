DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Kleiner Klub/Garage
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSaarbrücken
€27.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Der Wiener Rapper Jonny5 ist mit dem aus Bonn stammende Fergy53 auf Tour!

Eintritt nach den Vorgaben des Jugendschutzgesetzes.

Präsentiert von Popp Betriebs GmbH & Der Bomber der Herzen GmbH & Co.KG

Lineup

JONNY5, Fergy53

Venue

Kleiner Klub/Garage

Neugäßchen 9, 66111 Saarbrücken, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

