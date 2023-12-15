Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VER: w/ Funk Tribu + MCR-T

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

■ Key Facts ■

5 YEARS VER: w/ FUNK TRIBU , MCR-T , ONLYLU uvm.

Date: 15.12.2023
Start: 23:59 - 08:00
Uebel&Gefährlich

■ Main Floor ■

FUNK TRIBU
MCR-T
ONLY LU
MKHXR b2b LNTX b2b ELV/RA

■ TURMZIMMER ■

FRANK RAYO
LIZZ

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

1
MCR-T, Funk Tribu, ELV/RA and 1 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:59 pm

