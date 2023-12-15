DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
■ Key Facts ■
5 YEARS VER: w/ FUNK TRIBU , MCR-T , ONLYLU uvm.
Date: 15.12.2023
Start: 23:59 - 08:00
Uebel&Gefährlich
■ Main Floor ■
FUNK TRIBU
MCR-T
ONLY LU
MKHXR b2b LNTX b2b ELV/RA
■ TURMZIMMER ■
FRANK RAYO
LIZZ
