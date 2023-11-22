DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soirée rétrospective du festival Clips de Paname

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:30 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soirée rétrospective du festival Clips de Paname.

Nous organisons une soirée rétrospective de la première édition du festival Clips de Paname le 22 novembre 2023 à Ground Control dans le 12ème arrondissement !

Au programme :

- Projection et présence de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

