BASTA: Crookers + Bassi Maestro + Goedi & more

ARCA
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BASTA OPENING PARTY

ROOM 1

DJ sets by CROOKERS, BASSI MAESTRO and GOEDI

ROOM 2:

DJ sets by FISHNET COLLECTIVE (DISSE, JABROME, ROGIAN)

and OLTREOCEANO presenting “This is America”.

FREE ENTRY

19.00 - 00.00

NB: La registrazione non garantisce l'acce...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Arca & Basta

Lineup

Crookers, Bassi Maestro, Goedi

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

