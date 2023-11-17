Top track

Technasia

Hangar Dallas
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsDallas
$18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Technasia is coming to Dallas, get ready for a groovy night with this line up featuring :

karaz

Caio hara

technasia

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.

Lineup

Technasia

Venue

Hangar Dallas

721 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville, Texas 75057, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

