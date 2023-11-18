DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moody HiFi

The Lower Third
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MOODY HIFI! November 18th we're going again at our new favourite venue The Lower Third

Moodywrld.com

Check out @moodyhifi on Instagram for more information about competitions and prizes!

After last months shutdown in greenwich, we knew we had to run it...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moody Wrld Limited.

Selecta Suave , Ngozi Diamond, Freddie XODOS and 1 more

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

