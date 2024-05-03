DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HotHaus Drag Presents: Nineties N Noughties Night

Hot Box
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
TheatreChelmsford
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HotHaus Drag Presents: Nineties ‘N’ Noughties Nostalgia Night

We’re getting all nostalgic and taking you back to the Nineties & Noughties for a night of fun and feel-good vibes from these two decades. What was you doing? Where was you? And who were you wi...

UND 18s to be accompanied by an responsible adult
Presented by HOTHAUS DRAG
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

