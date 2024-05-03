DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HotHaus Drag Eurovision 2: Douze Points Edition

Hot Box
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreChelmsford
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HotHaus Drag Presents – Eurovision 2: Douze Points Edition

Was you there for our first Eurovision show in 2022? Well, we’re doing it again! This time it’s going to be more glorious, fabulous, and camper than ever! Everyone loves Eurovision, and so do we....

UND 18s to be accompanied by an responsible adult
Presented by HOTHAUS DRAG

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

