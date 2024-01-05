DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tim Hill, Max Look & The Tomorrow Band

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event. Tim Hill, Max Look &. The Tomorrow Band (Mirror+Put Me Down dual single release show), Beauty Queen

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.

Tim Hill, Max Look & The Tomorrow Band , Beauty Queen

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

