Sloane Monroe with Jidé Kuti and Emma Tea

Glue Factory
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to present our first show at a new intimate music venue, Glue Factory, in Bethnal Green on Thursday, 30th November.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Glue Factory

199 Cambridge Heath Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E2 0EL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

