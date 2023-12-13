Top track

Soft Loft - Rose Colored

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soft Loft + Benjamin Yellowitz

Two Palms
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soft Loft - Rose Colored
Got a code?

About

What if there was a place you could go to where all your worries would dissipate? Just like that. Where, without you even noticing it at first, you’d find yourself dancing away. What if this place was a rose-colored house? On 'Rose Colored,' the first sing...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Folklore (Label).

Lineup

Soft Loft, Benjamin Yellowitz

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.