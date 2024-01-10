DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of Microdosing with Maria Balaet

The Wardrobe
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLeeds
£15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Microdosing is rising in popularity by the day. This practice consists of taking very low doses of psychedelics such as LSD or psilocybin (the active component of magic mushrooms). Personal and anecdotal accounts coming from public figures are supporting t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Doors open7:00 pm
460 capacity

