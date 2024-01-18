DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DRTY x Voices Radio DJ Workshop

Peckham Levels
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
DJLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

‼️CALLING ALL ASPIRING DJs ‼️

Our DJ workshop series in partnership with the team at DRTY Drinks and Voices Radio is BACK! 🥳

These workshops are for people who have never DJ'd before or have only practiced with the equipment a couple of times. Lessons w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

