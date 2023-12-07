Top track

Rahzel - Just for You

Rahzel, The Godfather of Noise Beatboxing, live

HQforty4
Thu, 7 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €32.75

About

Rahzel, The Godfather of Noise Beatbox, live on stage featuring DJ Precision (The X Cutioners, NY).
Support by Lennis, East German Beatbox Champ

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von HQforty4.
Lineup

Rahzel, DJ Precision

Venue

HQforty4

Stralauer Allee 44, 10245 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open3:00 pm

