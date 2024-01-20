Top track

ALDA - Strega comanda colore

ALDA + Pleading Fern | 0331 x Circolo Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€8

About

Alda Nebiu, nota come ALDA, è una rapper e cantautrice italo-albanese classe ‘99. Nata in Albania e cresciuta a Pesaro, si avvicina al rap grazie al fratello maggiore e inizia a scrivere i suoi primi pezzi a 12 anni, influenzata soprattutto dal rap italian...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

ALDA

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

