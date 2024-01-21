Top track

Jennifer Touch - Chemistry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dlina Volny + Jennifer Touch

YES Basement
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jennifer Touch - Chemistry
Got a code?

About

Dlina Volny is a post-punk/dark disco/brut-pop trio from Minsk, Belarus (now based in Vilnius).

The band released their second album DAZED on Italians Do It Better in November 2021 and make their long-awaited Manchester debut. They're joined by Jennifer T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Jennifer Touch, Dlina Volny

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.