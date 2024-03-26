Top track

No Terror in the Bang - Another Kind of Violence

NO TERROR IN THE BANG

La Boule Noire
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No Terror in The Bang est un groupe de Metal progressif / Metal cinématographique. Il tisse un univers clair-obscur, entre fragilité et fureur. Ce nom fait référence à une citation d'Alfred Hitchcock, évoquant le calme avant la tempête et la tension de ses...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Association Chauffer Dans la Noirceur

Lineup

No Terror in the Bang

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

