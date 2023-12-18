DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FLINTA FILM CLUB Screening of Carol

Signature Brew Haggerston
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Make the yuletide even gayer with a Christmas screening of the 2015 sapphic classic Carol! Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara

At Signature Brew, Haggerston. Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 8pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 537 Media.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.