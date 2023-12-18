DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Make the yuletide even gayer with a Christmas screening of the 2015 sapphic classic Carol! Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara
At Signature Brew, Haggerston. Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 8pm
