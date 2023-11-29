DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Let’s talk animation

Swatch Store Gae Aulenti
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:00 pm
TalkMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

All’interno dello Swatch Store di Piazza Gae Aulenti a Milano andrà in scena un talk incentrato sull’animazione con tre interlocutori d’eccezione: Dario Moccia, streamer e importante voce del mondo animazione e fumetti, Federico Barengo, divulgatore digita...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presented by Outpump

Venue

Swatch Store Gae Aulenti

Piazza Gae Aulenti 1, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.