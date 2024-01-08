DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Of The Serpents EP/Single Release

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$9.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Feat. Serpents Of Serenity

Bakermiller Pink

1947

& Melo/Ren

Serpents Of Serenity: is an Alternative emo rock band, coming out of Minneapolis Minnesota. With influences ranging from Pierce The Veil, Plain White T's, and Deftones.

Melo/Ren: is an R&B/Ja...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

