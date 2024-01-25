DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pierre Guénard

La Marquise
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Je n’ai plus peur de danser. C’est avec ces quelques mots que ça a commencé.

Ça peut paraître anodin, mais ne plus avoir peur de danser, c’est accepter d’être regardé, de lâcher prise et faire fi du regard des autres. C’est accepter sa gestuelle et se sen...

Présenté par Le Bazar

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

