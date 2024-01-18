Top track

AAA: Chroma + Brave Liaison

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
About

John Kennedy (Radio X, Tape Notes) is back hosting The Remedy as part of Access All Areas and we've got an amazing lineup for you. The amazing Chroma and Brave Liaison are coming to Signature Brew Haggerston to bring you the best gig to start the series we...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas x The Remedy

Lineup

Chroma

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

