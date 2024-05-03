Top track

The Orielles

The Boileroom
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Orielles

Post- Disco Punk

Defiant in the face of existential dread, The Orielles were always going to approach their second album with nothing but stellar levels of intent. Disco Volador sees the 4-piece push their sonic horizon to its outer limits a...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Van Houten, Our Girl, The Orielles

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

