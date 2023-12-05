DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orbis Vacui

Matisse Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 am
GigsValencia
€11
Orbis Vacui presenta un nuevo evento de unión

PREMORIRSE (Matarte fest) presentando a Quid pro que, zena 9, nikobarth, Jaime reas y mantekillah (presentando Lotus) desde las 20 a las 22h

Drag monster con Satanasa 22-23

Aniquiladora Live 23-00

y Metr00...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by OrbisVacui.

Venue

Matisse Club

Carrer De Campoamor 60, 46022 València, provincia de Valencia, España
Doors open8:00 am

