DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DRAMA est la collaboration multiculturelle du producteur Na’el Shehade’s avec un style inspiré de la house de Chicago et de la vocaliste Via Rosa dont l'interprétation pleine d'âme s'inspire de la nature improvisée du jazz et les motifs ludiques de la musi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.