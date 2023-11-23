Top track

Simone Tuccio - Alaska

cLab disc@ver - Simone Tuccio live + Diorama

Bachelite cLab
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

cLab disc@ver è la serata di Bachelite cLab dedicata alla musica indipendente emergente

Durante la serata ascolteremo dal vivo Simone Tuccio, che ci proporrà i brani di "Amore Suburbano" il suo nuovo album dal gusto squisitamente indie pop uscito a luglio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

