Top track

George Smeddles - Shake Your Body - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Fiesta - Amsterdam Weekender

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)
15 Dec - 18 Dec
DJAmsterdam
From £65.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

George Smeddles - Shake Your Body - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

La Fiesta Amsterdam Xmas Weekender!
Friday 15th December - Monday 18th December

This December we bring you the BIGGEST weekend in the history of La Fiesta! The ultimate Christmas getaway this December as we head to the Dam!

Friday:
Welcome To Amsterd...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by La Fiesta.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)

Amsterdam
0
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.