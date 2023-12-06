Top track

DJ Minx - A Walk In The Park - Soul Clap Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rvdiovctive Art Basel

1-800-LUCKY
Wed, 6 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Minx - A Walk In The Park - Soul Clap Remix
Got a code?

About

RVDIOVCTIVE returns to Miami for Art Basel 2023 with another insane lineup at 1-800 Lucky on Wednesday, December 6th. No cover!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by RVDIOVCTIVE LLC.

Lineup

7
Soul Clap, DJ Minx, Nala and 7 more

Venue

1-800-LUCKY

143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.