Minor Moon & Friends present: A Hanukkah Party

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$20 + taxes & fees

Candle Lighting & Bake Sale! with Latkes, Challah, Bagels, Sauerkraut & more!

50% of ticket sales and all bake sale proceeds will be donated to:
Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit humanitarian organization providing medic***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Minor Moon

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

