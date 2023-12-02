Top track

The Session w/Matt Scannell (Vertical Horizon)

The Sun Rose
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLos Angeles
Event information

Please join us on Sat, Dec 2nd, as we welcome Christian James Hand and The Session back to The Sun Rose for a night of 90's Nostalgia with Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon. The show will feature a conversation about what it was like to be a Full Fledged R...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sun Rose.

Lineup

Christian James-Hand

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

