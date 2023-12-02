DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please join us on Sat, Dec 2nd, as we welcome Christian James Hand and The Session back to The Sun Rose for a night of 90's Nostalgia with Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon. The show will feature a conversation about what it was like to be a Full Fledged R...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.