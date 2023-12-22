DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marco Castello Live

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€25
About

Marco Castello è un musicista e cantautore siracusano . Col suo primo albu "Contenta tu" (2021,Bubbles records /42 Records) si fa apprezzare in Italia e all'estero vanta numerose collaborazioni fra cui Erlend Oye & La Comitiva ,Nu Genea, Fulminacci, Mace ,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Marco Castello

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

