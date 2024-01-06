Top track

David Bowie - Starman

David Bowie's Birthday Party (Brighton)

Komedia
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

<3 All David Bowie, All Night Long <3

David Bowie was an angel among men and we want to celebrate his life with a very special event where we will play strictly Bowie all night long!

Come dressed in your best Bowie outfit, or just come ready to sing and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by This Is A Tribute.
Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
400 capacity

