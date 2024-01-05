DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick Llerandi, Rinn, Absurd Condition + More

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$15.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday, January 5th

Nick Llerandi

Rinn

Absurd Conditions

Art Thief

Dhara

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

16+

$12

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Nicholas Llerandi, RINN, Art Thief

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.