DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Doors 6:00pm / Show start 7:30pm approx
Last entry 8:30pm
January’s Live At The Clapham Grand marks the two-year anniversary of the biggest comedy night in South West London! This extra-special show will be headlined by none other than Joel Dommett, stan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs