SNEAK BOXING DAY RAVE @ XOYO

XOYO
Tue, 26 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us this Boxing Day at XOYO, one of London's top venues, for an electrifying night at SNEAK—an immersive experience featuring pulsating rhythms of House, Tech House, and Garage music right in the heart of Shoreditch!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wicked Student Nights.

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

