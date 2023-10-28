DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swamp Rave - Halloween Shrek Party

Komedia
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£11
Come in to our swmap for a Halloween Shrek party!

Can’t afford the Air B’nB? Join us in our swamp for a Halloween bonanza swamp rave including swamp themed drinks, giveaways, smash mouth played to death and bunch of Halloween tunes to get you in a spooky Read more

Presented by Komedia Brighton.

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

