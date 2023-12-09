DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le fecce tricolori

Vidia Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsCesena
€11.50
tornano le fantasmagoriche fecce tricolori

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Laredo srlcr.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Le Fecce Tricolori, Le Fecce Tricolori

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

