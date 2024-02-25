Top track

Vacuous - Devotion

Life After Death Festival

Walthamstow Trades Hall
23 Feb - 25 Feb 2024
GigsLondon
About

Crypt of the Wizard in association with NTS presen’th Life After Death - a ritual gathering for true heads and metalheads alike. Two days of underground sounds from metal’s frayed fringes celebrating only the most unholy and unhinged.

Broder ♰ Eseinhand ♰...

18+
Crypt of the Wizard & NTS

Venue

Walthamstow Trades Hall

Tower Hamlets Road, Waltham Forest, London, E17 4RH, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

