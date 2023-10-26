DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Haunt RVA: Halloween Costume Party

Ember Music Hall
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyRichmond
From $14.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE HAUNT RVA: Halloween Costume Party
Music by Dj Just Different

Get ready for a spine-tingling night of electrifying entertainment at THE HAUNT Halloween Costume Party!⚰️

Prepare yourself for a night of hair-raising thrills and heart-pounding excitem Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.