COKANE COMMENTARY HALLOWEEN H20 with Freddie Gibbs, Zack Fox, Brian Moses, Sushiboy Mexico

Brain Dead Studios
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$35.02

About

Cokane Commentary Halloween H20 with live commentary by Freddie Gibbs, Zack Fox, Brian Moses, Sushiboy Mexico at Brain Dead Studios Fairfax - On sale 10/18 @ 10am

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

